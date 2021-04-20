The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Tuesday, cautioned drivers against driving under stress and fatigue associated with the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore, Ondo State.

He said that drivers, especially the Muslim ones, who are observing the Ramadan fasting, should pull over in a safe area along the expressway if they feel tired.

The FRSC official noted that pulling over to rest would help them to gain more strength to drive and reduce accidents associated with fatigue.

“I am urging drivers, especially the Muslim ones, who are observing the Ramadan fasting not to drive under stress and fatigue.

“They should pull over to rest for them to gain more strength to avoid crashes which can lead to loss of lives and property,’’ Aladenika said.

He also urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations while driving on the highway, for everyone to be safe and alive for their respective families. (NAN)

