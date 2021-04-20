Ramadan: FRSC cautions drivers against driving under stress, fatigue

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Tuesday, cautioned drivers against driving under stress and fatigue associated with the fasting.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore, .

said that drivers, especially the Muslim ones, who are observing the fasting, should pull over safe area along the expressway if they feel tired.

The FRSC official noted that pulling over to rest would them to gain more strength to drive and accidents associated with fatigue.

am urging drivers, especially the Muslim ones, who are observing the fasting not to drive under stress and fatigue.

“They should pull over to rest for them to gain more strength to avoid crashes which can to loss of lives and property,’’ Aladenika said.

also urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations driving on the highway, for everyone to be safe and alive for their respective families. (NAN)

