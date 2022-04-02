Ramadan: FRSC boss felicitates Muslims, reassures safety of road users

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has felicitated the entire Muslim Faithful across the globe as they begin the Ramadan fasting and prayers.

Oyeyemi said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, on Saturday in Abuja.

He reassured them of the commitment of the Corps towards making the roads safe for the public during the Holy Month.

He thanked the Almighty Allah for protecting the lives of the people and giving them the grace to witness this year’s Ramadan.This, he said, is a season of high spiritual exercise that calls for sober reflection and recommitment to safety ideals.

The Corps Marshal enjoined all participating Muslims to embark on this year’s Ramadan fast with greater consciousness.

Oyeyemi also advised them to pray for God’s mercy, guidance and protection as well as avail themselves solemnly to the teachings of Ramadan.

He assured Nigerians that the Corps would continually remain steadfast in achieving its vision of creating safer road environment for all road users.This, he said, would be achieved through effective collaboration with all security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the road transportation industry.

The Corps Marshal reiterated his earlier call on Nigerians to fully obey all road traffic regulations, established by the Government, for the maintenance of sanity on the roads.

He also directed Commanding Officers to activate all operational facilities in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure that the roads remain safe and secured for all to use.

The FRSC boss admonished all motorists to imbibe patience, tolerance and also show special consideration to other road users in the spirit of the Ramadan fast.

He added that this would help to create a peaceful atmosphere for all during the period and beyond.

He wished all participating faithful a happy and safe Ramadan fast, reminding members of the public to always tune in to the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for real time traffic updates and road safety education.

“Also endeavour to call the FRSC call centre through the toll free line: 122, to report any emergencies,” he said. (NAN)

