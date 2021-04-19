Ramadan: Foundation donates foodstuffs to women living with HIV/AID

A , Peace Revival and Reconciliation of Nigeria, on Monday donated assorted foodstuffs to some women living with HIV/AIDS in Rigasa area of Kaduna.

The Chairman of the , Pastor Yohanna Buru, while handing over the foodstuffs, said the move was to the women’s plight as they the Ramadan fast.

The foodstuffs  included bags of  maize and millets.

According to him, the gesture will also strengthen and support them to devote more time in prayers for peace and stability in the country.

He used the occasion to urge Nigerians to work ending the nation’s security challenges, while also praying for God’s intervention.

Buru noted that apart from the rise in the cost of foodstuffs, , kidnapping, cattle rustling, terrorism, COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession had brought untold on Nigerians.

“This is why supported these women with grains to cushion their suffering during the Ramadan,” he said.

The Christian cleric said the had also distributed foodstuffs to other indigents state, adding that the Ramadan period should be utilised to boost the relationship between Christians and Muslims in the country.

He, therefore, called on wealthy individuals, corporate organisations and to help women living with HIV/AIDS, emphasising that majority of the women had infected children.

Responding, Hajiya Aisha Usman, the leader of Muslim women living with HIV/AIDS , appreciated the foundation for the donation.

She described the Ramadan season as tough for people living with the disease, adding that the donation put smiles on their faces.

According to her, most of them are widows left to cater for orphans and living in rented houses.

She added that most of their children had become malnourished as they could not access proper feeding and still had to contend with stigma.

face stigma in our daily lives despite the awareness of people on that,” she said.

Aisha called on Islamic organisations to also extend support to women living with HIV/AIDS to lessen the burden on them and their children. (NAN)

