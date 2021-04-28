Nurul Yaqeen Islamic Foundation, a Charity Oganisation, has distributed food items to 1, 000 widows, orphans and other vulnerable people across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

Imam Yahya Al-Yolawi, Director of the foundation, who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen shortly after the distribution of the items, said the gesture was aimed at reducing the burden of the less privileged during Ramadan fast.

Al-Yolawi said that providing food to the less privileged was one of the most important acts of worship attracting huge rewards from the Almighty Allah during Ramadan fast.

The cleric emphasised that charity was an important part of Islam and urged Muslim faithful to give more charity to the less privileged to enable them to perform their fast with ease.

Al-Yolawi, also the Chief Imam of Area 10 Garki Jumma’at Mosque,said that giving out charity does not reduce wealth as it rather lead to its increase, especially in the month of Ramadan.

” The focus of today’s programme is all about distributing food items to 500 persons and N5,000 worth of food items to another set of 500 orphans, widows and vulnerable persons in the FCT.

” It is a continue of what we distributed during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Ramadan.

” We are distributing food items including rice, beans, millet, sugar and other essential commodities to 500 vulnerable persons.

” We also give out N5,000 cash to 500 persons. Beneficiaries were drawn from the six Area Councils of the territory,” he said.

Al-Yolawi, therefore, urged other Islamic charity organisations, wealthy individuals and corporate bodies to extend assistance to the poor and the needy in the spirit of Ramadan.

” This is the only way to ease the fast of the less privileged and vulnerable persons in our midst,” he said. (NAN)

