Ramadan: FG restates commitment to improving power supply

By Constance Athekame

The Federal Government has restated commitment to power infrastructure development to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the country.

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu said this in a message to mark the 2025 Ramadan fast, on Saturday in Abuja.

He described Ramadan as a period of spiritual reflection, self-discipline and devotion, stressing that the federal government was committed towards improving the overall wellbeing of the people.

Adelabu said the federal government would upgrade power infrastructure, to address grid instability and expand access to electricity for all Nigerians.

The minister said that he was aware of the challenges being experienced by Nigerians, especially in the area of electricity supply.

”I understand that the observance of Ramadan often requires increased energy consumption, especially during the pre-dawn (Suhoor) and post-sunset (Iftar) meals, as well as during nightly prayers (Taraweeh).

”I want to assure the Muslim community that the Ministry of Power is working tirelessly to ensure stable and reliable power supply during this holy month and beyond.

”Our goal is to ensure that every household can observe Ramadan with comfort and dignity,” he said.

Adelabu urged Muslim faithful to use electricity responsibly, and to be mindful of energy conservation.

He said that such action including turning off unnecessary lights, use of energy-efficient appliances, and unplugging devices when not in use, could reduce energy consumption and ease the burden on the national grid.

The minister noted that the Muslim faithful contributed to the stability of the power supply and demonstrated their commitment to environmental sustainability by ensuring effective utilisation of electricity consumption.

This, he said, was line with the Islamic principle of stewardship and responsibility over the earth’s resources, and called for unity and harmony among all Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic differences.

“Nigeria is a nation blessed with diversity, it is through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation that we can overcome our challenges and build a brighter future for future generations.

”Let us use this holy month to foster peace, tolerance, and goodwill within our communities, and to pray for the progress and prosperity of our beloved country.

“To our Muslim brothers and sisters, I urge you to take advantage of this sacred month to pray for Nigeria’s peace, stability, and development.

”Let us beseech Allah (SWT) to guide our leaders, strengthen our institutions, and bless our nation with abundant resources and opportunities, ”he said. (NAN)