Ramadan :FEC felicitates Muslim faithful

By Okon Okon

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has felicitated Muslim faithful as they commenced the month-long Ramadan fast.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), conveyed the congratulatory message on behalf of FEC on Friday, in a statement issued by Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, office of the SGF.

Mustapha urged Muslim faithful to observe the Ramadan in accordance with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad as enshrined in the Holy Qur’an.

He emphasised the need for them to use the occasion of the fast to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation. (NAN)