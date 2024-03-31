Ramadan: FCT-Graded Chiefs, Mosques, Welfare Associations get food items

The FCT Administration has distributed food items to residents of the FCT in the spirit of the Ramadan fast.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press, Office of the Minister of the FCT, Anthony Ogunleye.

According to Ogunleye, the occasion saw the distribution of rice, vegetable oil, sugar and milk to the 17 FCT-graded chiefs, mosques in the FCT and the six Area Councils as well as FCT welfare associations.





Presenting the items to the recipients, the Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, who was represented by the Head of Service of the FCTA, Mr. Samuel Atang, said that the gesture was a demonstration that every individual matters in the FCT.

Wike who recognised that every resident in the FCT needs to be nurtured, congratulated Muslims in the FCT for their dedication to observing the obligatory fast in the month of Ramadan, adding that the food items were intended to cushion the effect of rising food prices as well as to ensure that Muslims in the FCT break their fast with ease.

The Minister urged Muslims to use the fasting period to pray for peace in the country and good health of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his welcome address, the Director of Protocol to the Minister, Alhaji Sani Daura said that the initiative was not merely an act of charity but a demonstration of the FCT Administration’s unwavering commitment to stand together, shoulder to shoulder with residents, in times of need.

He said that the initiative also serves as a beacon of hope and solidarity, embodying the true spirit of Ramadan – a time of giving, compassion, and unity.

Alhaji Sani Daura particularly thanked the Minister for the kind gesture and prayed for the Almighty to continue to bless him.

A total of 5000 bags of rice, 1000 cartons of vegetable oil, 1000 cartons of sugar and 1000 cartons of milk were distributed at the event.

In their responses, the Chief Imam of the official residence of the FCT Minister, Ustaz Lawal Mustafa and the Head of Bwari Vocational Rehabilitation Centre Comrade Bala Tsoho Musa, expressed gratitude to the FCT Minister for reducing the hardship and helping the Muslims to observe the fast of Ramadan in a good state of mind.

By Chimezie Godfrey