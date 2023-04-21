Ramadan: Fayemi urges Muslims to promote peace, nation-building

By Chimezie Godfrey

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and President of the Forum of the Regions of Africa (FORAF), has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on completing the Ramadan fast and celebrating Eid-el-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ahmad Sajoh, Head, the Fayemi Media Office, Abuja.

Fayemi stated that the Ramadan fast provided Muslims with an opportunity to pray for Nigeria’s well-being, security, peace, and progress, and he hoped that God answered their prayers, ushering in a period of unity and peace for the country.

He urged Muslims to reflect on the values of Ramadan and promote peace, unity, and nation-building during the Eid celebrations and even after.

Fayemi said, ‘’ I extend my warm greetings to all Muslim faithful as they mark the completion of the holy month of Ramadan and celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

‘’As we mark the end of the 30-day fast, it is a time for us to reflect on the essence of Ramadan, which is to renew our commitment to our faith, promote compassion and generosity towards others, and deepen our spiritual connection with God.

‘’The Eid-el-Fitr festival is a time for joy, celebration, and reunion with family and friends. As we come together to share in the festivities, let us continue to promote peace, love, and harmony in our communities and country.’’