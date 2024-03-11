Ramadan: Fayemi greets Muslims, urges prayer for Nigeria

As Muslims begin the holy month of Ramadan, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has extended his best wishes and greetings to Nigerian Muslims, encouraging them to use the annual fast as an opportunity for self-reflection, prayer, and to deepen community spirit.

He also noted that this year’s Ramadan commences during the Christian Lent holds profound significance and illustrates a shared commitment to spiritual devotion and self-discipline by the two faiths.

He stated that as both Christians and Muslims engage in fasting and prayer during the same period, it provides an opportunity for individuals from diverse faith backgrounds to empathize with one another and strengthen their interfaith connections.

According to him, Ramadan is not merely about abstaining from food and drink from dawn until sunset but a time for spiritual growth, self-discipline, and empathy.

“It is an opportunity for Muslims to draw closer to God, strengthen their faith, and deepen their bonds with other members of the community,” he stated.

He continued: “The true essence of Ramadan lies in the values of sacrifice, humility, gratitude, compassion, and awareness of our duties to our Creator and humanity. As our Muslim brothers and sisters embark on this spiritual journey, may these virtues strengthen their faith and inspire them to be examples of peace, justice, and service to our country.

“The Ramadan Fast should instill empathy for the less fortunate, reminding us of the value of charity and kindness to others, regardless of their background or circumstances.

‘’As we begin Ramadan, I encourage our Muslim brothers and sisters to reflect on the values and ideals of this holy month. Let us strive to instill a spirit of forgiveness, tolerance, and unity in our communities. Rather than focusing on differences, let us work to strengthen the bonds that bind us.

‘’In the spirit of Ramadan, let us also remember to pray for Nigeria. May our nation be blessed with peace, prosperity, and unity. May we overcome our challenges and work together towards a brighter future for all.

‘’As we embark on this journey of spiritual renewal and self-improvement, let us pray that the blessings of Ramadan bring hope, healing, and transformation to our lives and our nation.

‘’Ramadan Mubarak!’’

By Chimezie Godfrey