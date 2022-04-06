Ramadan: Fasting detoxifies body system naturally — Expert

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Dr Bilqis Alatishe-Muhammad, the President of Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Kwara chapter,

says fasting enables body organs to rest and detoxify themselves naturally.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin that as Muslims the world over observe the Holy month of Ramadan,

the body organs would relax and they would feel healthy.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, annually observed by Muslims worldwide as month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It was made obligatory during the month of Sha’bān in the second year

after Muslims migrated from Makkah to Madīnah.

Muslims are, therefore, required to abstain from sex, food and drink from sunrise till sunset while observing the fast, making them to practice

self-discipline, control, sacrifice and empathy for those who are less fortunate.

Alatishe-Muhammad said that by abstaining from food and drinks, the body detoxifies itself through the liver, gastrointestinal track and

the kidney, supported by the lungs and skin.

She defined detoxification as the ability of the body system to cleanse itself, saying that “the process is naturally enhanced by fasting.

“People fast by abstaining from food and drinks for health or religious reasons.

“The abstinence may be complete or partial. It can also be for a lengthy or short period.

“In the month of Ramadan, fasting is from dusk till dawn for a period of 29 or 30 days.

“Toxins in the body can cause harm. So, cleaning the body system prevents obesity and associated chronic illnesses.

“It also reduces inflammation and improves the function of the brain.”

The MWAN president noted that some researches found that fasting could control blood sugar by reducing insulin resistance.

“Fasting can also prevent neuro-generative disorders and generally boost cognitive performance.

“Fasting is good for the body; it improves wellness,” she added.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

