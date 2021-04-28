Former Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung has urged Muslim and Christian leaders to encourage religious tolerance, understanding and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

Dalung made the call in an interview with newsmen after he led some northern Nigerian Christian clerics to the house of Sheik Dahiru Bauchi in Kaduna, for Iftar(break the daily fast).

The former minister said that it was imperative for Christians and Muslims to live together as one family in view of the fact they both worshipped one God.

He stressed that it was only when the adherents of the two major faith co-exist that sustainable peace can be achieved in the country.

He noted that there were many issues threatening the peace and stability of the country.

Lalong urged Bauchi to reach out to those in position of authorities with a view to curbing the killings, kidnappings and other criminal activities taking place in parts of the nation.

According to him, Nigeria is facing tough time due to the internal problems.

“We believed if you talk, they will listen because God has given you what it takes to be a leader and a preacher.

“We are appealed that you should talk to elders in the region and other stakeholders in order to end Boko Haram, bandit attacks and other criminal activities that are taking place in the entire 19 states of the northern region.’’

Dalung noted that when Christians and Muslims scholars come together for the it signifies that peace could be achieved in the country.

He urged religious leaders to keep praying for the nation and appealed to youths and women groups to support efforts aimed at restoring peace in the country.

Also speaking, Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and life Intervention Ministry, described Bauchi as a man of peace.

Buru said the Christian clerics were the Shiek’s residence to demonstrate solidarity with the Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan.

He called for continued prayer for peace and stability in the country, as well as for the security operatives tackling security challenges facing the nation.

Buru said that the Ramadan season should be used to strengthen inter-religious harmony.

“Ramadan season provide golden opportunity for Christians all over the world to strengthen good relationship with their neighbour Muslims.’’.

Responding, Bauchi called on leaders of the two faiths to pray for peace and unity of the country, as well as for elected and appointed leaders to succeed in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He expressed optimism that in spite of the various challenges, Nigeria would remain one indivisible entity.

The scholar thanked the ex-minister for mobilising Christian clerics from various states in the north to join him in breaking the Ramadan fast with the Muslims scholars. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

