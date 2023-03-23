Ramadan: Ex-council chairman urges Muslims to pray for incoming administration

By Adekunle Williams

A former Kosofe Local Government Chairman in Lagos State, Mr Ademuyiwa Adedeji, has called on Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to pray for the incoming administration.

Adedeji made the call in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

“We thank Almighty Allah for the privilege He has given us to partake in this Ramadan. We also thank Him for all that He has done for us individually, for our state and our country.

“We are happy Allah answered our Special Tawaf of last year on the presidential ambition of Sen. Bola Tinubu who is now the President-elect.

“Now that victory has been recorded, let us all use this period to pray for the success of the forthcoming administration of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

“Just as we seek the face of Allah for our individual needs at this period, let us also remember our country,” he said.

Adedeji urged Muslims to also use the Ramadan period to promote unity, peace and progress of the nation.

He also appealed to them to comply with the principles of Ramadan in order to maximise the spiritual and physical benefits.

The former chairman thanked Muslims for their support for the re-election of the state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Sanni Okanlawon (Kosofe Constituency I) and Mr Femi Saheed (Kosofe II) at the just-concluded elections.

He thanked voters across Nigeria for their peaceful conduct during general elections. (NAN)