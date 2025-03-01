Ramadan: Etsu Nupe Urges Muslims to Intensify Prayers for Lasting Peace in Nigeria

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, has urged Muslims to intensify prayers during the holy month of Ramadan for the return of permanent peace in Nigeria.

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, has urged Muslims to intensify prayers during the holy month of Ramadan for the return of permanent peace in Nigeria.

According to him, prayer remains the most effective weapon against any form of challenge.

The Etsu Nupe made the call in a statement on Saturday by the Palace Secretary, Malan Abdulmalik Usman, Rani Nupe, as Muslims began the 1446 A.H. (2025) Ramadan fast on Saturday.

Abubakar said security challenges such as insurgency, banditry and kidnapping would be overcome through ceaseless fervent prayers by the Muslim faithful in the holy month of Ramadan.

The traditional ruler explained that with prayers, the current security socio-economic and other challenges facing the country can be solved through divine intervention .

The Etsu Nupe explained that the ongoing Ramadan fast was the most auspicious period to offer prayers to Almighty God to provide sustainable solutions to the myriad of problems plaguing the country.

The royal father urged the Muslims in his domain and the country at large to use the holy month to pray fervently for peaceful coexistence, stability, progress of Bida Emirate, Niger and Nigeria.

“Prayers during this holy month will help our leaders and the security agents to overcome all these devilish acts that are bedeviling our country” he said.

He warned the Islamic preachers against making inciting comments that could provoke public disturbances.

“Religious preachings during this period should be targeted at maintaining harmonious relationship among the people and nothing should be done to divide the people,” the Etsu Nupe said.

Abubakar stressed that harmonious relationship among people should always be promoted to enhance peace, unity and progress of every community.

The traditional ruler urged the clerics to strive to be shining examples in their utterances and deeds at all times.

He appealed to wealthy Nigerians to always assist the less-privileged in the society by providing them with food items and cash to tease their hardships.

“People should use their God-given wealth to assist the poor and the widows.

“This will go a long way to alleviate their sufferings during this holy month of Ramadan.” (NAN)