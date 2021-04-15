Alhaji Jamiu Abdulrasheed, the Chief Imam of Ore Olohun Mosque, Olunlade in Ilorin, has

described Ramadan fast as the easiest way Muslims can deepen their relationship with Allah.He made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday while shedding light

on the importance of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan as fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam.Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community assistance.

During the Holy month, Muslims are expected to put more effort into following the teachings of Islam.

It is a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement and heightened devotion and worship, where Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, while abstaining from eating, drinking, vain talks and sexual intercourse during the day.The chief imam, therefore, said that “Ramadan is not just a month in which we refrain from food and drink for a few hours,

but a chance to make up for the time lost around the year.”The cleric added that fasting in the month of Ramadan particularly came with abundant benefits from Allah to His creators.According to him, fasting helps in purifying individual’s sins if practiced with pure heart and faith.

He noted that “fasting present opportunities for Muslims who know Ramadan’s values to use the period to pray and seek Allah’s forgiveness and favour.

“Ramadan is key to being closer to Allah.”He, therefore, challenged Muslims to shy away from acts that could make them lose their rewards in the month by refraining from vices and vain talks and continue to do good deeds, and assist the poor and needy. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.