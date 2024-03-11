Ramadan: Deputy Speaker Calls for Prayers, Peace

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world on another Ramadan, appealing for more prayers for Nigeria to overcome its challenges.

It will be recalled that the Ramadan fasting began on Monday the world over following the sighting of the moon.

In a statement, Kalu urged the Muslims to use the Holy Month to pray for an enhanced peace and security of Nigeria even as he bemoaned the spate of killings and destruction of properties in the country.

He also urged all well spirited individual and organizations to remember and support the less privileged in the society.

The Deputy Speaker also said that the parliament will continue to enact laws, policies and programmes that will help the federal government to solve the economic challenges currently bedevilling the country, assuring that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is working assiduously to make the economy rebound.