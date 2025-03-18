Ramadan: Dangote donates 25,000 bags of rice to less privileged in Bauchi

The Aliko Dangote Foundation on Tuesday donated 25,000 bags of rice to the less privileged in Bauchi State as palliative to help ease their Ramadan fasting.

Speaking during the distribution, Mr Ahmed Hashim, a representative of the Dangote Foundation, said that the foundation would also distribute the 10 kilograms bags of rice to some privileged members of the society.

According to him, the foundation has made it incumbent upon itself to distribute food items to both the privileged and less privileged people across the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

“This is the second edition. Last year, LGAs in Nigeria through their state governments were given one million bags of Nigerian rice of 10kg. This year again, we are doing the same thing,” he said.

Hashim said that the foundation had also intervened in the medical sector, build hostels, faculties in some universities and contributed a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that it was the foundation’s token contribution to help state governments to alleviate the suffering of the people especially amidst economic crunch.

In her remarks, Hajiya Hajara Wanka, the State’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management lauded Dangote Foundation for the kind gesture.

She explained that out of the 25,000 10kg bags of rice, 500 would be distributed to each of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

Wanka further said that 10,000 bags would be allocated to mosques and churches, as the Christians community were also performing their annual fasting and 5,000 would go to some critical stakeholders in the state.(NAN)