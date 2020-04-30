Ramadan/COVID-19: NGO distributes palliatives to vulnerable persons in Zaria

Sarainiya Girl Child Care Foundation, an NGO, on Thursday distributed food items to vulnerable people in Zaria, Kaduna State, to cushion the effects of the lockdown as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic.

Coordinator of the NGO, Mrs A’isha Ahmad, who distributed the items at Gangaren Kwadi, Tudun-Wada, Zaria, said the gesture was also aimed at helping the less-privileged in the Holy month of Ramadan to give them a sense of belonging.

Ahmad said: “Considering the situation of the country, and the world at large, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, coupled with Ramadan, there is need to assist the downtrodden.

“We feel it is necessary to support the vulnerable persons, as well as orphans in our society, to cushion the effects of this pandemic. Glory be to God Almighty, we have touched the lives of up to 250 people.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to well meaning Nigerians to make efforts towards assisting the vulnerable of the society.

“You do not need to have much before you give out, no matter how small it is, render a helping hand to your neighbours, especially in this trying period of COVID-19 pandemic and Ramadan.”

The coordinator pledged to sustain the gesture.

Malam Dan-Yaro Aliyu, a beneficiary, expressed joy when he received beans, millet, eggs and vegetable oil from the NGO, and prayed to God to bless the group.

“I am happy to receive these items, this is wonderful, we pray God Almighty will continue to uplift the founder and coordinator of this great NGO,” Aliyu said.

He appealed to other individuals to emulate the foundation’s kind gesture so that more people could be reached, especially during this global difficult times.

Mrs Fatima Ibrahim, a beneficiary, urged the NGO to sustain the gesture so that more lives would be touched.

Ibrahim said the NGO’s kindness would go a long way as it had already impacted on the lives of many who were hitherto hopeless because of the current situation everyone was facing. (NAN)