Ramadan: Cleric urges youths to be productive, creative

By Ahmed Kaigama

Sheikh Saidu Jingir, Deputy National President Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Ikamatus Sunnah, with headquarters in Jos, has urged youths to be creative and productive to become self-reliant.

Jingir made the call at the closing ceremony of the annual Ramadan lecture at Kasuwan Shanu Friday Mosque in Bauchi on Monday.

He urged the youth not to be idle, saying that idleness would only lead to poverty and negative tendencies.

“I am urging the youths to create ways to become self-employed and employ others. This would improve the economic development of the society,” he said.

Jingir also advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used as thugs to promote violence in the society.

“Continue to behave and shun all kinds of violence, political thuggery and all forms of social ills and see how bright your future will be,” Jingir added.

The cleric appreciated Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for his concern and support for religious activities.

In a remark, Alhaji Ibrahim Kashim, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), lauded the cleric for his persistent advice to the youths to be responsible citizens.

He urged the cleric to continuously preach the gospel of self-reliance to the youths, so as to enhance the development of the society.

Kashim pledged that the state government would work out modalities for the setting up of a committee on zakat, to support the poor in the society.

The SSG also reiterated the commitment of the government to the promotion of peaceful co-existence in the state. (NAN)