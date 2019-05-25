Ramadan: Cleric urges Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper, pray for country

Sheikh Ibrahim Yusuf, the Chief Imam of Sabon-Gari in Bwari Area Council, FCT, has called for fervent prayers for peace, unity, and progress in Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians to strive to be their brother’s keeper at all times.

Yusuf, who is also the Chairman, Inter-faith Forum in the area, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that some of the teachings of Ramadan include humility, sacrifice, and intercession for others and the country at large.

“In this period, you need to serve others other than yourself and family, you need to serve the nation as well, it is part of the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

“If you are not praying, serving and laying good examples of your country, then you are not practicing Islam and its teaching.

‘’This is because, serving your country is part of your faith and you must encourage peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“When we begin to cause mayhem in the name of religion instead of dialogue for unity, it contradicts what we preach and practice, because religion has to do with God and God is peace.”

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to embrace peace, humility, be merciful to one another and to show love – the significance of Ramadan.

This, he said, would go a long way toward changing their lives for the better.

Yusuf said that it was also necessary for people to practice what they preached at all times and to desist from paying lip service and pretentious way of worship.

According to him, although the country has a large number of Mosques and Churches compared to other African countries, Nigerians have failed to actualise God’s instructions.

He said: “How much impact you make in the life of your neighbours or on your community matters.

“It goes to show how blessed the month of Ramadan is in your life.

“It is not by eating your food at the break of fast all by yourself but is about sharing, even with non Muslims.

“We must surpass religion by mouth or lip service but in true practice, whether as a Christian or as Muslim.

“This goes a long way to show if religion has helped developed us in our country or has done more harm than good.

“This is part of the teachings; to be in sober reflection of our lives, put things right, share among ourselves, not just during this period but consistently and also encourage understanding and tolerance as a people.” (NAN)

