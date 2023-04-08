Ramadan: Cleric urges Muslims to seek “Night of Destiny“

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, Chief Imam of Nurul Yaqeen Jumma’at Mosque Life Camp, Abuja, has urged Muslims to strive to seek the “Night of Destiny” as it is hidden in one of the last 10 nights of the month of Ramadan.

The cleric gave the advice on Friday in Abuja in his Jumma’ah Sermon entitled “Last 10 Days of Ramadan”.

He explained that the last 10 days of Ramadan were special in the life of every Muslim, pointing out that they were the most blessed days in the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to him, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to devote himself in worship during the last 10 days of the month, hoping to be closer to Allah.

He said the Prophet used to pray all night and used to keep his family awake for prayers, stressing that “for Muslims, the last 10 days in the month of Ramadan should be a period to perfect one’s fast and avoid anything that may break it.

“It is a time for us to reactivate ourselves in the last 10 blessed days of Ramadan. We must not miss this great opportunity otherwise we will regret it forever.

“We should strive to seek out Night of Destiny, night of power that is hidden in one of the last 10 nights of Ramadan, particularly in the odd-numbered nights.

“Witnessing that night in worship is better than 1,000 months or 83 years, six months of worship. May Allah assist us to witness the Night of Destiny,“ he said.

Al-Yolawi implored Muslims to increase the act of worship and devotion to Allah, saying “with the start of the last 10 days of Ramadan, Prophet Muhammad used to pray the whole night, and used to keep his family awake for the prayers.

“For Muslims, the last 10 days should be a period to perfect one’s fast and avoid anything that may break it. It is a time to give more charity and to settle disputes and forgive one another.

“It is also a time for soul searching, evaluating one’s life, supplicating and asking for forgiveness. This should be done sincerely because if Allah accepts one’s supplications, the reward is the expiation of one’s sins.”

He also urged Muslims to be keen to pray Taraweeh, Tahajjud or Qiyamullail and should be patient in completing the prayers with their Imams.

“They should not neglect any part of it or leave before their Imams, even if the Imams do more than 11 or 13 rak’ahs because the Prophet said: “Whoever prays qiyam with the Imam until he finishes, it will be recorded that he spent the night in qiyam.

“It is only a few nights, which only the wise men make the best of before they are gone,“ he said. (NAN)