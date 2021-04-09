A Kano-baseď Islamic Cleric, Malam Yusha’u Yusuf, has urged Muslims to use the forthcoming Ramadan to pray for Almighty Allah’s mercy on the entire world.



The month of Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar, is the period when Muslims the world over observe fasting and prayers for 29 0r 30 days.

Yusuf, who is the Chief Imam of Bompai Mosque in Kano told his congregation during the Friday prayer sermon that “the Ramadan period provides the Muslim Ummah the opportunity to come nearer to Almighty Allah and seek forgiveness.

“It is a time for sober reflection and time to make amends and give charity, assist the less privileged and the needy.”

Yusuf admonished Muslims to shun all forms of evil and pray for unity, peace and progress in the country.

He also urged them to uphold the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and obey government’s directive toward the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslims all over the world are set to

commence the month-long fasting on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan.



Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement and heightened devotion and worship.

While fasting, Muslims are expected to abstain from eating, drinking and sexual intercourse from dawn till sunset to seek Allah’s favour.

The well-to-do should be able to experience hunger and empathise with the poor and the have-nots, as well as feel their pains, while sharing from their wealth to seek Allah’s mercies. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

