Ramadan: Cleric urges Muslim faithful to pray for Nigeria, leaders

April 13, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Alhaji Kamaldeen Adeyemi-Bagudu, Chief Imam of Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, urged Muslim faithful to pray for Nigeria and its leaders during Ramadan.
Adeyemi-Bagudu gave advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa.


He said of the faithful could help to a lot of things in the country and more dividends of democracy could be enjoyed masses.
The cleric said leaders were doing their best, but several factors were hampering the result of their efforts stressing “they need more to succeed.”

“Our leaders need a lot of for them to succeed in their efforts to make life more meaningful for the masses and for them to enjoy the dividends of democracy.
“I urge all Muslim faithful to use this Ramadan to pray fervently for our leaders and the country at large for the country to be better for all,” Adeyemi-Bagudu said.


The cleric, however, urged all Muslim faithful to the Ramadan as an injunction by Almighty Allah and also shun all acts capable of leading to sins during and after the Ramadan fast.
NAN reports that the Ramadan fast began across the country. (NAN)

