Ramadan: Cleric urges CBN to improve electronic banking services

By Salisu Sani-Idris

A Muslim cleric, Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, on Friday in Abuja urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to improve electronic banking services to ease the lives of citizens.

Al-Yolawi, who is the Chief Imam, Jumma’at Mosque, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, made the call while delivering his Jumma’ah Sermon, entitled: “Etiquettes of Ramadan Fast’’.

He said the Muslim faithful were expected to support the needy in the society most especially during the holy month of Ramadan to ease their lives.

Al-Yolawi regretted that the cash crunch was making life more miserable in the country.

The cleric, however, commended the CBN and the Federal Government for the recent enhanced circulation of the Naira notes in the country.

“This is to appreciate the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the recent increase in the circulation of Naira notes in the country.

“But still cash remain expensive commodity and issue of the network on money transfer is still something that the Federal Government need to look in to,” Al-Yolawi advised.

He called on Muslims to increase their chances of getting rewards and achieving maximum benefits of the precious month of Ramadan which comes once annually.

According to him, fasting is among the greatest things that help in controlling desires, suppressing lusts, purifying souls and restricting Muslims to what pleases Allah.

“The fasting person prevents his tongue from engaging in idle speech, abuse, defaming people, and spreading harmful backbiting and tale bearing.

“Fasting prevents the fasting person from cheating, deceit, giving less than due, guile, committing immorality, usury, bribery and unjustly consuming the money of people through any means or kind of fraud,’’ he said.

Al-Yolawi also emphasised the need for every Muslim to strive to feed a Muslim at the time of the breaking of fast.

“Anybody who offers meal for the breaking of the fast of another person earns the same rewards as the one who was observing the fast without taking in any way the reward of the fasting person,’’ the chief imam admonished. (NAN)