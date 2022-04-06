Ramadan: Cleric urges assistance to needy

By Stanley Nwanosike

An Enugu-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdul Ishola, has urged wealthy individuals, especially Muslims to assist poor Muslims

to enable them to participate in the ongoing Ramadan fast.

Ishola, the Chief Missioner of Islamic Centre, Uwani in Enugu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, annually observed by Muslims worldwide as month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It was made obligatory during the month of Sha’bān in the second year

after Muslims migrated from Makkah to Madīnah.

Muslims are, therefore, required to abstain from sex, food and drink from sunrise till sunset while observing the fast.

The Ramadan fast teaches self-discipline, control, sacrifice and empathy for those who are less fortunate, thus

encouraging actions of generosity and compulsory charity.

The cleric, therefore, noted that it was a fact that many homes found it difficult to feed daily, making it hard for them to participate in the ongoing fast.

He said “for our brothers and sisters that have abundant, this is the time to reach out to poor people around them, especially Muslims participating in the current compulsory Ramadan fast.”

Ishola said that “the widened economic level between the haves and the have not in the society is worrisome. There is the need to assist the poor and empathise with them, especially during this Holy month of Ramadan.

The cleric, who urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to return to Allah and seek His forgiveness.

He said “Ramadan is a season for deep sober reflection even as we fast daily. The month of Allah’s mercies and forgiveness.

“Everyone must return to Almighty Allah, fear Him, abide by His instructions and refrain from doing evil.” (NAN)

