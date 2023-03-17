Ramadan: Cleric cautions traders against price hike 

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, Chief Imam of Area 10 Jumma’a Mosque, in Garki, Abuja, has cautioned traders against undue price hikes of food items as the Islamic month of Ramadan approaches.

The cleric made the call while addressing worshippers during the Jumma’a service on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cleric was giving a sermon titled: ‘Tips for Ramadan Preparation.’

NAN also reports that the month of Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, the month in which the Holy Qur’an was revealed.

The month is regarded by Muslims as the best month of the year, and the month of earning multiple rewards and forgiveness from God.

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five known pillars of Islam.

The 2023 month of Ramadan is expected to start on March 21 or 22, subject to the sighting of the moon and confirmation by the office of the President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Al-Yolawi appealed to traders, businessmen and women to fear Allah and maintain the prices of essential things needed during the Ramadan fast.

“In fact, it will be even more encouraging to have Ramadan Bonanza than to increase the prices of food items because of Ramadan,” Al-Yolawi said.

He said that charity is of the deeds highly encouraged in the month of Ramadan.

“It was narrated by Ibn ‘Abbas that Prophet Muhammad was the most generous person, and he used to become more generous in the month of Ramadan.

“In this month, Allah opens the gates of paradise and closes the gates of hell, and put the devil in chains. The Messenger of Allah says when it is the first night of Ramadan the devils are chained.”

Al-Yolawi explained that fasting in the month of Ramadan is a means of expiation for the sins committed after the previous Ramadan, so long as one avoids major sins.

” Our righteous predecessors were very attentive to the month of Ramadan; thus it is known that many of them used to pray to Allah six months after the end of Ramadan to accept their fasting.

” And then in six months, they would ask Allah to spare their lives to see the next month of Ramadan, so that they would have another opportunity to make this great worship, which is the fasting in the month of Ramadan,” Al-Yolawi said. (NAN)