Ramadan: Chairman urges Muslims to shun immoral acts

Mr Adeniyi Saliu, the Chairman, Eredo Local Council Development Area, near Epe in Lagos State

has urged Muslims to shun vices and immoral acts during and after the fasting month of Ramadan.

He made the call at the 2nd Annual Ramadan Public lecture held at the council secretariat in Eredo-Epe on Wednesday.

He advised the people to resist anything that would cost them their peace of mind, adding that the essence of governance was to

elevate people for better lives.

He said “in the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan, I implore everyone to embrace peace, love and unity.”

Saliu said that the holy period was the best time to seek God’s favour and mercy, and urged all to pray for smooth transition

of government in the state and the country at large.

Also, Dr Saheed Timehin, the Chief lecturer who spoke on “Challenges of Grassroots Governance to People’s Perspective of

Reality to be Faulty” said that the essence of governance was to elevate people.

He added that good governance must be sustainable and must create competition between youths and the elderly.

Mr Akanni Seriki-Bamu, the APC Lagos East/Epe Divisional Leader, admonished the people of Eredo and Epe Division at

large to embrace peace and love at all times.

He reiterated his believe in the will of God, noting that “in politics, there is no permanent friend or enemy, but common interest.”

He assured that Epe division would receive unprecedented favour from the incoming Lagos State Government as he

lauded the achievements of the present leadership of Eredo LCDA. (NAN)