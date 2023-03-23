Ramadan: Buni felicitates with Muslims, prays for successful fasting

By Ahmed Abba

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has congratulated the people

of the state and the entire Muslim Ummah on the commencement of the Ramadan fast.

He sent the felicitation in a statement signed by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed

in Damaturu on Thursday.

He congratulated Muslims for the opportunity to witness the holy month of the Islamic calender, the bountiful acts of worship and the benefits contained.

He said “I congratulate us all for this rare opportunity which by the grace of Allah SWT, our lives were spared and provided with good health to reap the rich benefits

of the holy month.

“We should therefore have a sober reflection, seek Allah’s forgiveness, internalise the teachings of the Holy Ramadan, build new relationships and pray

for security and prosperity of our state and country.”

He assured that the Yobe Government would continue to promote peace and peaceful coexistence across the state.

“We will concentrate on people-oriented projects and policies that would improve the lives of our people” the governor added.

He urged the people to continue to support government programmes to enhance execution and reminded Muslims to

engage in acts of worship and prayers instead of trivial issues and argument.

He prayed for a fruitful Ramadan fast and Sallah celebration at the end of the one month fasting period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the one month religious obligation started on Thursday after sighting the new moon of the month of Ramadan

in several locations in the state, the country and across the globe. (NAN)