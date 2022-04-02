Ramadan: Be Selfless, show love – Al-Makura urges Muslims

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South) has urged Muslims to extend love to others and practice the act of selfless service to humanity during and after Ramadan.

The senator, in a statement signed by his Press secretary, Mr Danjuma Joseph, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Saturday, reminded Muslims on the need to be selfless.

Al-Makura appealed to wealthy individuals and philanthropists to show gratitude by helping others and also exhibit total submission to God’s commandments.

“To all my Muslim brothers and sisters, I want to use this opportunity to greet all of you now that we commence the Ramadan month and with all the lectures we are going to hear, we are doing this to be in tune with Allah, ” he reminded the faithful.

The former governor of the state also urged Muslims to demonstrate kindness and practice the act of selfless service to humanity during and after Ramadan.

“The important thing in all these 30 days that we are going to have the Ramadan is to show love to ourselves and also show love to our neighbors.

“Beyond Ramadan, we must also show the attitude of giving at all times; we must touch the poor and we must touch our people.

“I urge all Islamic clerics to offer prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other leaders for continued peace and prosperity of the State and the country at large,” said Al-Makura. (NAN)

