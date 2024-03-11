Ramadan: Atiku urges Muslims on charity, prayer for Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has enjoined Muslim faithful in Nigeria to extend their charity to the less privileged as they begin the Ramadan fasting.

Abubakar, in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja on Sunday, advised Muslims to assume the month of Ramadan by seeking Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

He said that by the sighting of the Ramadan moon, Muslims across the world, especially in Nigeria, should spend more time supplicating to God for His mercy on the country and on individuals.

“The month of Ramadan is a mercy from God upon humanity and all those who partake of the fasting.

“It is for that reason that the Almighty also enjoins us to show more love to one another and deepen our charity in the holy month,” he said.

Abubakar said that this year’s Ramadan was happening at a time when there was hardship in the country.

“It therefore becomes more important for those with means to ensure that they extend their charity far greater than the previous years,” he said.

The former vice president enjoined every Muslim to be steadfast in the requirements of the holy month.

He urged them to pray that the Almighty Allah should shower His mercy and blessings on Nigeria and guide the country to increased prosperity and peace, during and after the Ramadan period.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha