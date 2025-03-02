Ramadan: Atiku tasks Nigerians on generosity

Former-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to extend their hands of charity and affection far beyond immediate families to others.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abubakar made the call in a statement in Abuja to mark the commencement of Ramadan.

“It is important that in Ramadan, we extend our hands of charity and affection far beyond our immediate families.

“The lifestyle of noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW) should be our guide, as he taught us the immense benefits of being generous, especially during the month of Ramadan,’’ he said.

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections urged Muslims to remember Nigeria in their prayers.

He also urged governments at all levels to provide the necessary succour that would ease the pains of Nigerians during the Ramadan fasting and beyond. (NAN)