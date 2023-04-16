Ramadan: APC holds special prayers, lecture for Tinubu, Oyetola in Osun

By Victor Adeoti

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Iwo Federal Constituency, Osun, on Sunday held a special prayer for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of the state.

The prayer was held by the youth wing of the party in collaboration with forum of ward chairmen during their first annual Ramadan lecture in Iwo.

Muslim faithfuls at the event used the occasion to pray for wisdom for Tinubu in piloting the affairs of the country as the next president.

They also prayed for victory for Oyetola as he await the supreme court verdict on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

The guest lecturer at the event, Ustadh Omotayo Apo, stated that everyone must be positive in their thinking and confession about their lives’ endeavour to attain greater success in life.

Apo said the different positive statements like “Emilokan”, “A maa dibo, A maa wole” made by the President-elect were backed by God for fulfilment.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Occasion, Mr Tunde Rahman, the Media Assistant to the President-elect, emphasised the need for Nigerians to sustain their prayers for Tinubu and Oyetola in their closet.

Represented by Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a former Special Adviser to Oyetola, Rahman encouraged the party members to keep the flag flying, adding that God would give the party victory at the supreme court.

In their remarks, Mr Debo Badru, Mayegun Musulimi of Iwo, and State Party Secretary, Alhaji Kamorudeen Alao, jointly urged Muslim faithfuls to continue to pray for the President-elect and Nigeria as a whole.

The occasion attracted a large number of dignitaries from all walks of life, especially Muslim Faithfuls, who offered special prayers for the President-elect and Oyetola. (NAN)