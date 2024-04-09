Ramadan: Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria offers prayers for national security, socio-economic rejuvenation 

The Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria on Friday afternoon and in the night, offered fervent prayers for the success of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other leaders at various levels of government in the country.



The Society beseeched God to continuously shower His blessings and mercies upon the country and her leaders in their individual and collective efforts to build a virile economy, ensure national security and promote peaceful cohabitation.



This is even as the Society emphasized the need for the citizens to renew their faith in God, inculcate the culture of prayer in all they do and refrain from cursing their leaders and nation, noting that prayers remain the only panacea to some of the identified shortcomings bedevilling the country.



The Chief Imam of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Abuja branch, Dr. Musa Olaofe attributed some of the challenges confronting the nation to citizens’ attitude to prayer, hence, the need for all and sundry to rise to the occasion and prioritise prayers, while working hard in the quest to promote peaceful coexistence, economic growth and progress of the country.



Dr. Olaofe explained that the idea behind the special Jummat prayer session for the country stemmed from a desire to contribute to the nation’s progress and development, while also seeking divine wisdom and guidance for its leaders.



“Today is a special day to pray for Nigeria being the last Friday of Ramadan. That is why Ansar-ud-deen organised a special prayer for this country. To us, that is the only thing we can give to Nigeria as a way to seek God’s face and beseech Him to bestow our leaders across levels of government divine wisdom, knowledge and understanding to lead our country to the path of growth, progress and prosperity.



“As believers, we are not perturbed over the current situation because we believe strongly in Almighty Allah and we know that in no distance time, Nigeria will overcome the predicaments, that is why we have once again come before Him to seek His face in order to continuously guide our leaders aright and strengthen them in their collective and individual efforts to build a nation of our dream.



“We believe strongly that with this prayer, Allah will guide our leaders right and eliminate the pocket of challenges confronting us as a nation.



“As citizens it is time to be more dedicated to things that will unite us the more. Rather than cursing our leaders, we should continue to pray for them and say positive things about our country. So, I appeal to Nigerians to always wish the country and her leaders well as we all know that leadership is responsibility and it is not easy to be a leader.



“The followers must have time to liaise with their leaders, move closer to them, advise them in such a way that they will admire the ways and manners in which we are advising them instead of us raining curses on them, abusing them calling them names”, the Chief admonished.



In his short remarks, the Chairman of the 2024 Ramadan Committee of Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Abuja branch, Ismail Omipidan revealed that the Society had successfully provided daily meals for over 500 fasting Muslims since the commencement of the Holy month.



Omipidan extolled all members of the Society for their support for the Committee just as he thanked well -meaning Nigerians who donated generously to the Society throughout the month of Ramadan to execute the feeding initiative and other obligations targeted to propagate and promote Islam.



“Apart from the special Jummat prayer being held this afternoon, this night is our lailatulKodir (Night of Majesty), therefore, we shall be holding another special prayer for ourselves and the country tonight. The prayer, which would include observation of special Nafilat, will be led by our Chief Imam, while Sheikh Abubakar Issa Otte Solaty will be the Guest Speaker on the occasion.



“Our theme for this year’s Ramadan is ‘Ramadan: The Inspirational month to seek Allah’s protection over security challenge in Nigeria.’ We believe that there is the need to complete our efforts with prayers to get the desired result in our quest to confront headlong the security challenge facing the country.”



On his part, Chairman, Ansar-ud-deen, Abuja branch, Mohammad Kabir Olayiwola also urged Muslims to maintain and sustain the good deeds exhibited during the Holy month beyond Ramadan period.



Speaking on the numerous benefits embedded in the last ten days of Ramadan called ‘Lailatul Qadri’ – the Night of Majesty, Olayiwola said the Society deliberately chose and dedicated the period to pray for the country, citizens and their leaders.



He said: “Just like our leader Prophet Muhammad (SWA) has taught that the sword of Mumeen is prayer and today, being Lailatul Qadri, any prayer said, Allah has promised in the Quran that it will be answered, so we believe today’s prayer is a special one. We believe in the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that is why we are contributing our own quota to support him in prayers to succeed, because if he succeeds, Nigeria will succeed. So, we believe we can only pray for him, and we have been praying believing that our prayers would be answered”, Olayiwola said.



Meanwhile, the Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Abuja branch, yesterday shared raw food, specifically, rice to its members, numbering over 400 and other members of the public.



The essence, the society noted, was to enable the less privileged too, to enjoy the sallah celebration which takes place this week.



By Chimezie Godfrey

