Ramadan: Ansar-ud-deen rolls out activities, pledges to feed 5,500 Muslims daily

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, on Wednesday, said it had concluded arrangements to distribute food items to 5,000 people and give free Ramadan breakfast to 5,500 Muslims daily for 30 days.

Chairman of Abuja branch of the society, Alhaji Mohammad Olayiwola, stated this at a news conference, with the theme: “Ramdan, Islam and Good Governance: the Role of Muslims”, held at the Ansar-ud-deen mosque, Maitama, Abuja.

Olayiwola described Ramadan period as a month of re-awakening of all Muslims to their roles and responsibilities as well as Islam’s perspective on good governance.

According to him, the month also reminds Muslims of equality of citizens before Allah.

“Since we all know that Allah blesses one more than the other, it behooves on us to share our prosperity with the less privilege in the society in order to reduce the social menace in the country.

“Our food bank will deal with the collection of raw food items donated by the well-to-do amongst us and distribute to 5,000 less-privileged to have good food in their respective houses daily.

“Also, we are going to organise Ramadan breakfast for 5,500 Muslims daily in our mosque in Maitama. We solicit public support in this direction to complement our own earmarked resources,” he said.

The chairman further stated that the society would organise its 28th Annual Ramadan lecture to be delivered by a renowned Islamic scholar and Northern States Council Missioner of Ansar-ud-deen, Sheikh Muhideen Ajani-Bello.

According to him, Ajani-Bello will, after the lecture, lead national prayer to seek divine guidance for good governance, peace and tranquility in the democratic transition in the country.

“Similarly, we are going to organise daily Tafsir of Qur’an for the 30 days of the month of Ramadan, starting from March 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” he said. (NAN)