Ramadan: Aisha Buhari urges prayers for peace in Nigeria

) The first lady, Aisha Buhari, has called on Muslims faithful to use the Ramadan period to intensify prayers for lasting peace and security in Nigeria.

Buhari made the call on Tuesday night when she hosted wives of service chiefs and other top government functionaries to a Ramadan breakfast at the State House, Abuja.She said the Almighty God has provided Nigerians with another opportunity to re-educate themselves in fasting and prayers to ensure peace and development of the country.The first lady also urged Nigerians to extend good virtues of sharing, love, support, forgiveness and sacrifice for the betterment of mankind and Nigeria.Buhari, while expressing her gratitude to Almighty Allah for the opportunity to witness the 2022 Ramadan, expressed optimism that the period would provide the country with abundance peace and tranquility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam which provides an opportunity for Muslim ummah to intensify prayers in humility and the fear of God.The fasting period is also to extend good virtues of sharing, forgiveness, love, peace and sacrifices for the betterment of mankind and the society.The dignitaries who attended the event include wives of ministers and other Nigerian women who unanimously expressed their appreciation to the first lady for her commitment to peaceful coexistence of Nigeria. (NAN).

