Former Vice President of Nigeria and Wazirin of Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe for witnessing yet again, the commencement of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement by his media office on Monday, Atiku urged Muslims to seize the once-in-a-year opportunity to get close to God spiritually and seek His favour, and relief from the myriad of problems that have become a cog in the wheel of our progress and development as a nation.

The former Vice President noted that although the Holy month of Ramadan is a period in which Muslims observe the 29 or 30 days fast, it is also a time for us to reflect on our humanity and to give charity, especially to those desperately in need of help.

“At this crucial time when regulations aimed at ending the scourge of Corona Virus have led to many people being economically displaced, it is incumbent on us to remember those in need and stretch our hands of help,” he said.

He enjoined all to shun acts of violence and criminality that is causing so much harm in the society, saying: “let us all embrace peace, and the spirit of hard-work to achieve our desirable goals as individuals and as a society.”

He concluded by praying that God Almighty helps and guides us all through the holy month.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

