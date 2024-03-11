Ramadan 1445AH fasting begins Monday 11th March, 2024, Sultan of Sokoto declares 

Ramadan: The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affai4s (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, has said that Monday 11th March 2024 is 1st Ramadan 1445AH and thus declares commencement of fasting in the holy month.

The Leader of Muslim Ummah of Nigeria made this declaration while announcing the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan at his Usmaniyyah Palace of the Caliphate in Sokoto, Sokoto State Sunday night of 10th March, 2024which was equivalent to 29th Sha’aban, 1445AH.

The Sultan said that he had received reports of sighting of the new moon from Muslim leaders and organisations across the country, which were duly verified and authenticated by state and National Moon Sighting Committee.

He said Monday, that is the 11th day of March 2024 becomes the 1st day of Ramadan 1445AH.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar called on members of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to, therefore, commence fasting accordingly same day.

“Today the 29th day of Sha’aban 1445AH which is equivalent to 10th of March 2024 marks the end of Sha’aban 1445AH.

“The reports of monthly moonsighting were received from Muslim leaders across the country, which we really accepted.

“Consequently, tomorrow Monday 11th day of March, 2024 becomes the 1st day of Ramadan 1445AH. We, therefore, call on all Muslims across the country to commence fasting, accordingly.

“We call on Muslims to use the month of Ramadan for extral prayers for our leaders and Nigeria and for more dedication in the worship of Almighty Allah,” he said.

He appealed to wealthy individuals to assist the vulnerable and poor people with food during the holy month to cushion the hardship that people are going through.

In an earlier statement dated Friday 8th March 2024 equivalent to 27th Sha’aban 1445AH and signed by Deputy President-General of NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, the Sultan had enjoined the Nigerian Muslims to search for the crescent of the anticipated new month immediately after sunset on Sunday, 10th March 2024 which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

According to the statement, issued following the routine advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), “If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Monday, 11th March 2024 as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Tuesday, 12th March 2024, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1445 AH.”

Earlier in the statement, the NSCIA had described the month of Ramadan as that in which the Holy Qur’an was revealed as guidance for mankind and clear proof for the guidance and the criterion (between right and wrong). “So whoever of you sights (the crescent on the first night of) the month (of Ramadan i.e. present at his home), he must observe fasting that month”… (Q. Al-Baqarah 2:185)

It, therefore, in advance felicitated the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1445 AH Ramadan fast, while praying that Allah spare the lives of every Muslim to participate in the ibaadah exercise and to maximise the benefits therein.

In the meantime, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, had listed in addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, phone numbers and email addresses of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) members that can be contacted to report credible and positive sighting of the Crescent of Ramadan 1445 AH if sighted after sunset on Sunday.

All of these leaders, working in cooperation with the National Moon Sighting Comittee in Abuja, gathered all moonlighting data, which were processed into the information approved after verification and authentication with which the Amirul Mu’mineen made his declaration from his throne in Sokoto, Sunday night.

To this end, the business of moonlighting, data collection and processing is not an easy but Allah-made-easy one with which – for over 17 years of Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar on the throne – has united Muslims across ethnic boundaries in the country.

“In the face of the current economic hardship, Council appeals to endowed Muslims in the country to extend acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighbourhoods before, during and after the month of Ramadan. The Council also admonishes traders to neither hoard food products, nor unduly hike the prices of consumer goods during the period of the fast.

“We urge the Muslims to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to pray that Allah grant the Palestinians His divine support and liberate them from their oppressors.

“The Council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the Country to be on the lookout for the Ramadan crescent on the night of Sunday 10th of March 2024 and await the official announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1445 AH Ramadan fast.

“We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world happy Ramadan in advance. Allahuma Baligna Ramadan. Amin,” the NSCIA said.