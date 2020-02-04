Rally: Edo Govt. demands arrest of Oshiomhole

The Edo Government says it has given directives to the Police and Department of Security Service (DSS) to arrest the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole for allegedly violating rally orders.

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shuaibu, said this in Abuja on Monday while speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting of the APC Governors Forum Steering Committee on Good Governance.

Shuaibu expressed Edo government’s readiness to submit its petition to the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu and the Director of DSS, Mr Yusuf Binchi on the rally.

”I am in Abuja to meet with the IG. I have a petition to the IG and the Director of DSS to the effect that Mr Oshiomhole be arrested by the police and DSS for the breakdown of law and order, that he has consistently perpetrated in Edo state.

“We banned rallies, the IG in a letter also suspended rallies. Oshiomhole disobeyed the orders of the state government. He disobeyed the orders of the IG and feels that he is above the law.

“For us, we have officially come now to drop our petition with the IG, to the effect that Oshiomhole is not above the law; he should be arrested for violating the state government’s order,” Shuaibu said.

He said that nobody violated Oshiomhole’s orders when he was a governor.

“So, for us, when Oshiomhole continually disobeys the law, when opposition party chairmen do same, he becomes a reference point,” he said.

“That is why I am here on behalf of the state government, to submit a petition to the IG to the effect that Oshiomhole be arrested and prosecuted for breaching the peace of Edo’” he said.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Oshiomhole, Mr Simon Ebegbulem, declined comment.(NAN)