Real Acts of Kindness (RAK) Development Foundation, an NGO, says it is organizing computer training for school leavers to select 300 candidates for its free JAMB form in Badagry, Lagos State.Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Pioneer, RAK Foundation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Wednesday that the training programme would enable the foundation to know the number of students eligible for the examination.“The one-week training programme will enable the students to get used to computer skills before sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).“

The foundation has established five centres with 48 computers in the three council areas in Badagry where this training will commence.“We are buying software for those computers in those centres and once we do that, all the students will have an opportunity to learn basic computing skills for a duration of one week,” he said.Ogunlende said that some volunteer teachers had expressed readiness to train the students on the use of computer.“

After the training for a week, we will organise a mock examination for all the candidates, so, when they do the mock examination and pass, this will qualify them for free JAMB form and possible sponsorship.“If at the end of the day, we have about 200 to 300 candidates that pass the examination, they will be given the free JAMB forms, there is no limit to the numbers,” he said.Ogunlende said that the purpose of the training programme was to prepare them for the UTME.“They must be ready for the examination and the only way to know this is when they go through the process.“

This is to ensure that we are spending our money in the right way and given the right people the opportunity.“We are going to monitor the UTME and anyone that gets high marks could be eligible for some form of scholarships from the foundation,” he said.Ogunlende said that the foundation decided to do it in a different way this year because “it is not about quantity but quality at the end of the day.“Three years ago when we decided to provide free GCE forms for our students in Badagry, most of them failed the examination woefully.“The following year, we organised coaching classes for them before the examination and alas, most of them passed with flying colours, hence the stance to repeat the process.“

One of them that performed excellently got a scholarship from the foundation and we’re sponsoring his education now.“This is the reason we are doing our own free JAMB form in a different way,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

