Raising the curtain: A new era for theatre in Abuja, By Om’Oba Jerry Adesewo

RAISING THE CURTAIN: A NEW ERA FOR THEATRE IN ABUJA



Inauguration Speech by Om’Oba Jerry Adesewo, fta, On the occasion of the Inauguration of NANTAP FCT CHAPTER EXECUTIVE COUNCIL on Tuesday, April 29, 2025



Distinguished colleagues, elders of the profession, respected guests, friends of the arts, ladies and gentlemen—



I stand before you today deeply honoured and humbled by the trust you have reposed in me to lead the Abuja Chapter of our great association—NANTAP.



Today is not just about a new chairmanship; it is about the birth of a renewed vision for theatre practice in Abuja. A vision anchored on three solid pillars: capacity building, membership expansion, and collaboration.



Firstly, capacity building—the backbone of sustainable growth. We will roll out targeted workshops, mentorship programmes, and continuous professional development opportunities to empower our members—young and old. We must prepare our practitioners not just for the stage, but for the boardroom, the screen, and the global arts economy.



Talking about the board room, without sounding immodest, a couple of years ago, I decided I wasn’t just going to be another theatre maker, but a major voice in the boardroom of theatre making, in Nigeria and beyond. Today, I am serving on the advisory Council of the International Contemporary Performing Arts Network (IETM), Towards the end of 2024, as the North Central Coordinator of ASSITEJ Nigeria Centre, I was elected as Co-Chair of the restructured African Children and Youth Arena Theatre Arena (ACYTA), the African regional network of ASSITEJ and led the African delegation to the ASSITEJ Artistic Gathering in Marseille, France in March where ASSITEJ celebrated her 60th anniversary. On February 19, 2025, I was elected as the pioneer President of the reorganised International Inclusive Arts Network (IIAN). Don’t forget also that, to step into this role, I only just ended a six years sojourn in the National Executive Council of NANTAP where I served as Director of Productions and Screening, and until February 22, 2025, the National Director of Media and Publicity, all of which I believe has prepared me for this new task.



Secondly, we will embark on an aggressive membership drive to bring more practitioners into our fold. NANTAP Abuja must reflect the diversity and creative richness of the capital city. We will not only seek to grow in numbers but in strength, unity, and visibility.



Permit me to use this opportunity to welcome practitioners, trained theatre artists practising in other sectors and our graduating students – NANTAP is yours and you are welcome to join us. Even if you think you don’t need NANTAP, I bet you, NANTAP sure needs you. Forms are available. Please pick up and join us.



Thirdly, we will deepen both local and international collaborations. Abuja, being the diplomatic capital of Africa, is well-positioned to engage with cultural institutions, embassies, and global networks. We will leverage this, and with my involvement with the organisations already mentioned above, to ensure that Abuja-based theatre practitioners are not left behind in the global cultural conversation.



As we begin this journey, I must seize this moment to make a passionate call to the Honourable Minister of the FCT, His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Wike. The Federal Capital Territory deserves a standalone Mandate Secretary for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy. The arts need strategic leadership and dedicated focus if Abuja is to take its place among the great cultural cities of the world. We ask you to give the arts their rightful seat at the table.



Beyond the Mandate Secretariat, we also ask that Your Excellency will consider investing art infrastructures in ABUJA, by following the footsteps of Lagos State under the former Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, by building cottage theatres across the FCT, at least, one in each area councils, and of course, creating creative hubs that could help stimulate the art scene. Theatre is a major source of job creation for both young and old people. Investment into the creative sector is cabbage in, cabbage out.



Your Excellency, sir. I am witness to his much you supported art and culture in Rivers State during you tenure as Governor, and we ask that you extend the same to the FCT, following in the footsteps of your colleague in Ekiti State, Governor and elsewhere around the world by creating the FCT Endowment Fund for the Arts or maybe something more specific like the FCT Performing Arts Fund (FCT-PAF) which in the mould of the Dutch Performing Arts Fund and such other funds around the world.



To my fellow Exco members, and members of our great association, please note that we have our job cut out for us and we intend to hit the ground running.



First, we want both old and intending members to note that our MONTHLY CONGRESS will resume in 3 weeks, precisely on Thursday May 22nd between 4-6pm. Our congresses which will happen every 3RD THURSDAY OF THE MONTH, will be so business-like that you’ll regret whenever you miss one.



Secondly, NANTAP Abuja Chapter will hold a quarterly roundtable to address issues related to theatre practice in Abuja and Nigeria, and for experience sharing.



Please mark your calendar. Our first major engagement will come up on June 10, 2026, at a venue to be announced later, as we hold a Performing Arts Stakeholders’ Meeting in collaboration with the National Theatre, to provide major stakeholders, to interact with the General Manager of the National Theatre, Mrs. Tola Akerele.



Distinguished Guests, members, ladies and gentlemen, please note that this Exco will issue five executive orders that will set the tone for the next two years—on training, welfare, advocacy, documentation, and funding.



I like to conclude by announcing that, in fulfillment our constitutional provision, I wish to announce the Constitution of the State Advisory Council, the composition of which includes some of the soundest mind in this profession. This five member council will serve for two years renewable for just one more term.



In addition to this, though not provided for by our Constitution, I shall sign two executibe orders as a matter of urgency, establishing two bodies; a 7-member FCT Chapter Elders Forum and of course the FCT Chapter Body of Patrons, which will comprise of some distinguished members of the society who are not necessarily theatre practitioners but lovers and patrons or art/theatre from other fields of life whose support is critical to our growth.



Members of these bodies will be announced at our inaugural Congress in May.



Dear members—this is your association. Let’s build it together. Pay your dues, pay your performance fees and donate in support of our activities, which will soon roll out. It will no longer be business as usual. We have a shared responsibility to make FCT Chapter a model for other chapters across the nation. To do that, we don’t need the multitude. We only need serious minded members who are ready to invest their time and resources in the association.



Together, let us raise the curtain on a new era for theatre in Abuja. By together, I am also talking about GOTHAD, GOND-P, GTD, and other licensed guilds under NANTAP. We have to work together as one for the good of the performing arts in Abuja and Nigeria.



In closing, let me appreciate our outgoing chairman, DT Kayode Aiyegbusi, Vice Chairman Thespian Sylvia I’ve and other members of the outgoing Exco. Thank you for sustaining the interest that this Exco is now destined to build on.



To the Transition Committee chaired by our immediate past Deputy President, DT Esther Onwuka, thank you for delivering on such a top class event as we are having today.



This is only the second time we are having a formal inauguration. Incidentally, I am honoured to be a beneficiary of these two iconic moments. First, as Secretary under the chairmanship of DT. Chukwuemeka Okereafor, fta, and today, as Chairman. Before now, we have always lit the candle and then hid it under the bushel. No more! Visibility is the rule of the game, and we are going to ensure that NANTAP is seen, heard and respect!



To you all, who have left one thing or the other to honour myself and my team, E se pupo! Nagode! Daalu!



NANTAP! Creativity and Service!



Thank you.



Om’Oba Jerry Adesewo

Chairman,

NANTAP Abuja Chapter

2025-2028

jadesewo@arojahtheatre.com

+2348052771123

