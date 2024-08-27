Rainy season: VIO warns against reckless driving

By Diana Omueza

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Abuja, has raised concerns over road dangers associated with the rainy season and cautioned motorists against speeding and reckless driving.

Dr Yusuf Suberu, VIO’s Mayor of the Federation Squadron Leader, expressed his concerns in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He stressed the need to caution drivers on road dangers associated with speeding and reckless driving during the rainy season and highlighted tips on safe driving on wet roads.

Suberu emphasised the importance of safe driving practices, including strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations, during the rainy season.

“With increasingly hazardous roads due to torrential downpours and treacherous conditions, drivers must avoid reckless behaviour, reduce speed, and ensure their vehicles are equipped with functional lighting, braking systems, and good tyres traction.”

He warned against driving through flooded areas, emphasising the need to be mindful of pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

Suberu attributed the alarming rate of accidents during the rainy season to driver negligence, disobedience to traffic laws, and a lack of regard for safety protocols.

He said that VIO mayors have been deployed across the country to monitor compliance and ensure road safety.

Suberu reiterated the office’s commitment to reducing road crashes and ensuring safety across seasons on all roads, especially highways.

He urged all road users to take responsibility for their actions, comply with traffic regulations, and prevent avoidable accidents, injuries, and loss of life.

By doing so, Suberu believed that collective efforts could make roads safer and more secure for everyone, mitigating the risks associated with rainy season driving.

.(NAN)