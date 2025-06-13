Rainy season: NOA sensitises flood-prone communities in Jigawa

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has taken its 2025 campaign of mitigating possible flood disaster to five flood-prone communities in Jigawa.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

NOA’s Director in the state, Mr Ahmad Tijjani, stated this when he led a team to Jigawa State Emergency Management (SEMA) on Friday.

Tijjani said that the visit to strengthen partnership between the two agencies was with a view to achieving better results in flood prevention in the state.

The director presented the agency’s report on community engagements and sensitisation toward mitigating the impacts of flooding.

According to him, the 2025 rainfall prediction reveals possible occurrence of flooding in 30 states of the federation, including Jigawa.

He added that “as a proactive step to minimise the impacts of flooding on communities, we have visited and sensitised five flood-prone communities across five local government areas of the state.

“This is in addition to media engagements, featuring radio discussions anchored on educating the public on how to address some of the human induced factors of flooding.”

Tijjani stressed the importance of planning and coordination, especially in risk mitigation and emergency response.

He said that if all partners were to work toward achieving one goal, there should be strong coordination mechanism to track progress and gaps.

Responding, SEMA’s Executive Secretary, Mr Hannafi Yakubu, thanked the team for the visit and commended the agency “for efforts in safeguarding humanity.”

Yakubu assured the team of continued support and partnership, saying “my door is always open for positive inputs aimed at providing quality services.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NOA’s sensitisation campaign is coming after the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that Guri Local Government Area of the state falls within the high risk flood in 2025.

Also, 20 others are predicted to experience moderate risk flood in the course of the year.

The Head of NEMA’s Kano Territorial Office, Dr Nura Abdullahi, said this at a recent stakeholders’ engagement held in Dutse with the theme “2025 National Preparedness and Response Campaign on Flood and Related Hazards.”

Abdullahi said that the information was in accordance with Nigeria Hydrological Agency’s 2025 Annual Flood Outlook.

He listed the affected council areas to include Suletankarkar, Garki, Taura, Jahun, Dutse, Kiyawa, Birnin Kudu, Buji, Gwaram, Kafin Hausa, Miga, Auyo, Kaugama, Gagarawa, Gumel, Maigatari, Birniwa, Malam Madori, Hadejia and Kirikasamma.

Abdullahi added that all the 21 areas were predicted to experience flooding between July and September.

Recently at a news conference, the Jigawa Governor, Umar Namadi, assured that the state government was taking preventive measures to reduce the impact of flooding, particularly in the predicted council areas.

Namadi said that the government had already constructed embankments in all the flood-prone areas across the state.

He also disclosed that 150 out of the 300 kilometers of Hadejia River had been dredged to allow free flow of water during the rainy season.

The governor further assured commitment to protecting lives, property, farmlands and other infrastructure from flooding and other disasters in the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)