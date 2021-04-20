The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Idiroko Unit Command, Ogun has appealed to motorists to reduce speed during the rainy season to minimise accidents.

Mr Olaluwoye Akinwunmi, Unit Commander of FRSC in Idiroko, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota.

NAN reports that the rainy season begins from March to November.

Akinwunmi said the appeal became necessary to reduce unnecessary loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

The unit commander noted that speed had been the major cause of accidents in the state, which had claimed the lives of many.

“The effects of speeding cannot be over emphasised because it kills faster than any deadly diseases that someone can imagine,” he said.

He enjoined motorists to replace worn-out wipers and tyres.

Olaluwoye admonished motorists against traveling when there is serious windstorms to avert mishaps on the highway.

He equally advised them to use their C-Caution in case their vehicles broke down to prevent incoming vehicles from ramming into them. (NAN)

