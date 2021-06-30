Rainy season: FRSC urges motorists to drive with caution

The Enugu State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to drive with caution as the rainy season steadily sets in.

The Sector Commander, Mr Joseph Udoabba, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Udoabba urged moderation in speed to enable the motorist to easily manipulate the vehicle, especially when the break system suddenly malfunctions due to the slippery roads.



He further advised for caution in speed in human and commercially built-up areas such as streets, parks, hospitals and markets.

“Motorists should leave it as low as 30 km/h (20mph) speed limit as stipulated by the corps,’’ he said.

The sector commander also urged drivers to fix all noticeable break system dysfunction before embarking on a journey to avert accident.

According to him, during rainy season, there is high tendency of break system failure due to the slippery roads.



“However, little amount spent to fix the break and lighting system can save one from much expenses that come with crashes.

“Also, good tyres that can have good grip on the road, notwithstanding its slippery condition, is also vital this season,’’ Udoabba said. (NAN)

