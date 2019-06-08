Rainy season: FRSC urges motorists to drive cautiously in blurred visibility

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to be cautious on the road when visibility is blurred, especially as the rain sets in.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Clement Oladele, gave the advice in a statement in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Oladele reminded motorists to note that the rains are here and visibility is usually blurred when driving.

The FRSC boss enjoined motorists to drive cautiously and watch out for fallen trees, electric poles and other obstructions caused by the rain, saying they should also apply ”common sense” speed limit.

Oladele said motorists should enhance their visibility by activating their vehicle’s day time running light while driving in the rain.

“Driving in the rains required special skills, if visibility is not clear enough for one to continue driving, the driver, for safety reasons is strongly advised to suspend the journey and park the vehicle in a safe location way off the road.

“Motorists are to ensure they have functional windshield wipers, good lighting system, standard tyres and have adequate knowledge of the road condition prior to embarking on any journey during rainy season,” he said.

He urged motorists plying major highways in the state to always obey traffic rules and regulations especially at construction sites. (NAN)

