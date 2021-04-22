Rainy season: FRSC urges motorists to be safety conscious

The Federal Road Safety Corps (), on Thursday, advised motorists to ensure the safety of their lives and other road users during the rainy season.

Mr Sulaiman Taiwo, the Unit Commander Badagry, gave the advice an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Badagry, Lagos State.

Taiwo urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are working conditions because “it is always cloudy it rains’’.

“We urge all motorists to ensure that their vehicles lighting system, wipers and tyres are condition before travelling during the rainy season.

“It is always cloudy it rains, so motorists should reduce their speed to 40 kilometres per hours so that they will be able to see clearly,’’ he said.

The commander also urged motorists to drive consciously during the Ramadan period, considering the nature of the Lagos/Badagry expressway.

He appealed to them to their safety and safety of other road users by driving consciously during the Ramadan period.

According to him, this is not the that motorists should be thinking of more money by plying the routes many times daily.

He urged them to watch out for their tyres and ensure their vehicles in condition before leaving for their destinations. (NAN)

