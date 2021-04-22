The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Thursday, advised motorists to ensure the safety of their lives and other road users during the rainy season.

Mr Sulaiman Taiwo, the FRSC Unit Commander in Badagry, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, Lagos State.

Taiwo urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good working conditions because “it is always cloudy when it rains’’.

“We urge all motorists to ensure that their vehicles lighting system, wipers and tyres are in good condition before travelling during the rainy season.

“It is always cloudy when it rains, so motorists should reduce their speed to 40 kilometres per hours so that they will be able to see clearly,’’ he said.

The commander also urged motorists to drive consciously during the Ramadan period, considering the nature of the Lagos/Badagry expressway.

He appealed to them to consider their safety and safety of other road users by driving consciously during the Ramadan period.

According to him, this is not the time that motorists should be thinking of making more money by plying the routes many times daily.

He urged them to watch out for their tyres and ensure their vehicles were in good condition before leaving for their destinations. (NAN)

