Rainy Season: Ensure functional wipers, clear windscreen — FRSC

September 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) urged motorists that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them highway during this rainy season.


NPower

It said that motorists must ensure functional wipers, brake system, headlamps, rear lights, traffic indicators, side glasses, and windscreen while driving expressway during the rains.

Mr Sikiru Alonge, the FRSC Unit in Ore, Ondo State, gave the advice in an the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ore.

He said that driving under the rain was like driving under emergency, hence motorists must ensure that all the necessary functional vehicle parts were good order.

He also advised motorists to be cautious and maintain normal speed limit during the rains because of the slippery roads to avert crashes.

“We are in the rainy season; motorists must ensure they have functional wipers, brakes, rear lights, trafficators, headlamps and a very windscreen for clearer vision,” Alonge said.

The FRSC boss urged motorists strict to all traffic rules and saying that erring motorists and other road users would face the law if arrested. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,