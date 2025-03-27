Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Kogi, destroys over 500 houses

No fewer than 500 houses have been destroyed when a devastating rainstorm swept through Itobe District in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State on Wednesday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain has also rendered many families homeless.

Properties worth millions of naira, including schools, health centers, electric poles, churches, and mosque, were also damaged, while several residents sustained injuries.

Speaking on the incident to NAN on Thursday, the Ejeh of Ofu, Alh. Akwu Obaje, called for urgent assistance for the victims, describing the level of damage as “disheartening”.

The traditional ruler lamented the scale of destruction across six villages including: Itobe, Adumu, Oladebu, Ajegwu, and Itagidi in Ofu.

“The scene is chaotic, with roofs torn off buildings, trees uprooted, and power lines snapped.NAN reports that the storm, which came with fierce winds and torrential rains, has left residents in dire need of shelter, medical aid, and food supplies as children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable.

Some of the victims who spoke to NAN, including Mr Atabo Okolo from Oladebu, Momoh Alifiya from Adumu, and Usman Gene from Itobe-Niniya, appealed for urgent assistance.

Okolo said: “We need immediate intervention to rebuild our lives because this destruction has worsened the hardship we are already facing due to the economic challenges in the country.

“We are now looking to the State and Federal Governments for swift action,” he added.

On his part, Gene pleaded: “We are urging the government and relevant agencies to work together to support us and help our communities recover from this disaster.”

NAN reports that with the rainy season just beginning, the threat of further devastation looms over the affected areas, underscoring the urgency for swift intervention.

Authorities are urged to implement robust solutions to assist victims and mitigate future risks.(NAN)