Rainstorm: Katsina assembly calls for urgent intervention in Faskari LGA

Katsina State House of Assembly has on the state government and other agencies, assist the people affected by rainstorm in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

 The assembly made the call on Monday following a motion of urgent public importance, presented by the member representing Faskari Constituency, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu-Tafoki.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports plenary was presided by the Speaker, Alhaji Tasi’u Maigari.

According Dalhatu-Tafoki who is also the Deputy Speaker of the house, the call is necessary because the affected people are seriously in need of support of government and other agencies.

Dalhatu-Tafoki further said that no fewer than 200 houses were and many electric poles broken, leading power outage in the area. 

He therefore urged the National and Sate Emergency Management Agencies  to provide material to cushion the hardship faced by victims.

He on the state government to direct the massive planting of trees in the area as a measure to prevent the recurrence of such disaster.

The deputy speaker also on the assembly to direct the House Committee on Environment to draw the attention of  NEMA and the SEMA on the issue.

After series of deliberations, the lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion and called on the state government to intervene .

The assembly also called on the state government to direct Faskari Local Government Area to also provide relief materials, so as to the hardship faced by the victims. (NAN)

