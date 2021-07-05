Rainstorm: Katsina assembly calls for urgent intervention in Faskari LGA

Katsina State House of Assembly has called on the state government and other relief agencies, to assist the people affected by rainstorm in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

The assembly made the call on Monday following a motion of urgent public importance, presented by the member representing Faskari Constituency, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu-Tafoki.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plenary was presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Tasi’u Maigari.

According to Dalhatu-Tafoki who is also the Deputy Speaker of the house, the call is necessary because the affected people are seriously in need of support of government and other relief agencies.

Dalhatu-Tafoki further said that no fewer than 200 houses were destroyed and many electric poles broken, leading to power outage in the area.

He therefore urged the National and Sate Emergency Management Agencies to provide relief material to cushion the hardship faced by victims.

He called on the state government to direct the massive planting of trees in the area as a measure to prevent the recurrence of such disaster.

The deputy speaker also called on the assembly to direct the House Committee on Environment to draw the attention of NEMA and the SEMA on the issue.

After series of deliberations, the lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion and called on the state government to intervene .

The assembly also called on the state government to direct Faskari Local Government Area to also provide relief materials, so as to ease the hardship faced by the victims. (NAN)

