Rainstorm: House C’ttee commends Buhari for timely release of relief materials

Ajuloopin said this in a statement to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The lawmaker also commended Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq for his swift intervention to ensure that the people were adequately taken care of after the rainstorm that left several houses destroyed.

Rep. Tunji Ajuloopin, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely release of relief materials to victims of rainstorm in Kwara.

He commended Abdulrasaq for his effort in ensuring that the Federal Government responded on time, adding that his visit to the President made the job of the committee, chairman who is from Kwara, easier.

He said others who helped to facilitate the relief materials include: the National Assembly members from the state, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki.

The committee chairman said he also played a significant role in ensuring the provision of relief items for the rainstorm victims.

He commended the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency, AVM Mohammed Muhammed, for his laudable effort in the donation of the relief materials.

He thanked other lawmakers from the state for the major role they played in ensuring that the victims got relief on time to cushion the adverse effect of the rainstorm.

Ajuloopin, however, urged the people to avoid building houses on the right of way and stop dumping refuse in the rivers or drains to prevent flooding.

He said that the debate over who spearheaded the provision of the relief materials was needless, adding that what was most important was for the people to get the relief materials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that no fewer than three people were reportedly killed and several houses destroyed after a heavy rainstorm in Ilorin, Kwara State capital and other parts of the state on Sept. 19.(NAN)