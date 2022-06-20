Rainstorm destroys 73 houses in Katsina State

Rainstorm has destroyed 73 houses in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Spokesman of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Katsina State, Malam Umar Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Katsina that it also killed three persons.

He said that the natural disaster recorded on June 11 occurred during a heavy overnight downpour in which many people were injured in Kankara, Nasarawa and Matsiga communities.

He added that SEMA officials who visited the area after the incident advised the state government to provide drainages to prevent a recurrence.

Mohammed said the officials also advised the state government to support affected families with building materials to reconstruct their houses. (NAN)

